WFAN Honors John Sterling As Yankees Radio Voice Retires

John Sterling, the iconic radio voice of the New York Yankees, announced his retirement after a 36-year career in the broadcast booth. The announcement marks the end of an era for the 85-year-old broadcaster who first joined the Yankees’ radio team in 1989.

Over his tenure, Sterling called 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games, including pivotal moments in seven World Series appearances and five World Series victories. His career was notable for his distinctive home run calls and his celebrated catchphrase marking a Yankees win.

Despite reducing his travel in recent years due to health concerns, Sterling remained a steadfast presence in the booth, sharing the last 20 seasons with co-broadcaster Suzyn Waldman.

Sterling’s final broadcast was the Yankees’ 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7. The Yankees will honor his contributions with a pregame ceremony at Yankee Stadium on April 20, where Sterling will also visit the radio booth during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a statement, Sterling expressed gratitude, saying, “I am a very blessed human being. I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy.”

Audacy NYC’s WFAN, which is the Yankees’ flagship station, said in a statement, “Yankees radio will never quite sound the same without the signature voice, wit and humor of John Sterling. To generations of Bronx Bombers fans, he was a beloved companion that when you heard John, you knew it was time for baseball. Though he never wore the pinstripes, except of course for his fine tailored suits, he was one of the most colorful personalities in Yankees history and in all of New York City radio. All of us at WFAN tip our cap and salute our colleague and friend on a truly iconic career.”