Audacy Furthers Venture Into AI With Super Hi-Fi HD Radio Deal

Weeks after Audacy announced recent upgrades across all 700 of the broadcaster’s digital Exclusive Stations to Super Hi-Fi’s HLS+ streaming technology, the companies are expanding their AI partnership within Audacy’s digital operations.

This collaboration was unveiled at the NAB Show in Las Vegas with the launch of “Audacy Innovation Radio: Live From NAB” on KMXB-HD2. The partnership focuses on streamlining Audacy’s digital content programming, production, and broadcasting workflows, enhancing the listener experience, and providing more targeted opportunities for advertisers, using Super Hi-Fi’s Voicetrack Fusion and cloud-based playout systems.

On top of the launch, Audacy has upgraded five of its HD Radio stations to incorporate Super Hi-Fi’s artificial intelligence Program Director Radio Operating System, including WWBX-HD2 in Boston, WLKK-HD2 in Buffalo, KILT-HD2 in Houston, KROQ-HD2 in Los Angeles, and KNRK-HD2 in Portland.

Audacy has rapidly increased its AI presence since the beginning of the year. The broadcaster announced a joint venture with voice AI specialist ElevenLabs to integrate advanced synthetic voice technology into its programming and production to create a diverse library of realistic, multilingual AI voices for on-air and advertising purposes.

Additionally, Audacy expanded its AI relationship with Veritonic to boost the effectiveness of audio campaigns using analytical tools across radio, streaming, and podcasts.

Audacy Chief Technology Sarah Foss said, “As the nation’s second-largest radio broadcaster, we’re always integrating cutting-edge technologies into our stack to deliver the best experiences for our 200 million monthly listeners and more efficiencies to our business,” said Foss. “This partnership underscores our commitment to building the future of digital audio, and we’re thrilled to see it start coming to fruition.”

Super Hi-Fi Chief Business Officer John Bolton said, “We’re excited to work with Audacy as they re-imagine HD radio for their listeners. This partnership brings us one step closer to realizing our vision to transform Radio for optimal digital consumption.”