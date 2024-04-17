MIW’s ‘Lipstick and Lobster’ Returns To Celebrate In Vegas

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio’s Lipstick and Lobster dinner returned to Maggiano’s Las Vegas for the 2024 NAB Show to celebrate the impact and power of women in the radio industry. The packed room enjoyed live music and purse giveaways, all for the benefit of MIW’s mentee programs.

Recording artist Sad Alex serenaded the crowd between courses.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff told Radio Ink, “The Lipstick and Lobster dinner is deeply cherished by countless women in the industry. We were overjoyed by Monday night’s turnout and extend our appreciation and gratitude to our sponsors, BMI Artist Sad Alex, as well as the women and men who championed the event.“

It remains a cornerstone networking occasion at NAB, and we take immense pride in perpetuating its legacy,” added President-Elect Sheila Kirby.