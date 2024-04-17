Kansas City Radio Host Slacker Passes At 59 From Cancer

Cumulus Media Classic Rock station 101 The Fox (KCFX) in Kansas City has announced the passing of afternoon host, Brian “Slacker” Adams, who died at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer. He spent 33 years on Kansas City radio, with the last 16 at KCFX.

The host is being remembered for entertaining and engaging with his listeners through his unique brand of humor and community involvement.

The station released a statement saying, “It is with a broken heart that we share with you that our friend Slacker has passed away due to complications from AML. His wife Jennifer and daughter Brianna were with him at home as he left this life. We know you’ll join us at 101 The Fox in expressing your heartfelt condolences to Slacker’s family.”

“Slacker had two great passions – his family, and his time on the air in Kansas City. For over 33 years, the last 16 at 101 The Fox, Slacker loved to entertain his radio audience. He helped Veterans with Cars 4 Heroes and many other charities. He pointed out the little absurdities we all deal with, making us laugh at him and ourselves. Named Radio Legend by his peers, Slacker was a voice of, and for, Kansas City. Sadly, that voice is now silent. If you choose, Slacker asked that you pray for his family, and all who are affected by cancer. And pick up the phone and talk to that friend you haven’t gotten around to talking to, today. Slacker would like that.”

In tribute, The Fox will broadcast a one-hour special on April 17, featuring Slacker discussing his favorite interviews, the music he loved, and his cherished memories of being on-air in Kansas City.