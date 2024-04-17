Broadcasters Foundation Caps NAB Show 2024 With Honors

Radio and television executives gathered for one final meal together as NAB Show 2024 comes to a close to support the Broadcasters Foundation of America and honor this year’s BFoA Leadership Awards and Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award recipients.

During this year’s BFoA Breakfast, the Brahms ballroom in the Encore resort came to its feet to recognize retiring Radio Advertising Bureau CEO Erica Farber with the Excellence in Broadcasting Award for her lifetime of contributions to radio, including her twelve years leading the RAB.

In addition to Farber’s recognition, several other prominent industry figures in broadcasting have been named this year’s BFoA Leadership Award recipients.

These include Mike McVay, President of McVay Media, Don Bouloukos, a former executive at CBS and ABC Radio; and Traug Keller of ABC Radio Network and ESPN Radio.

On the television front, recipients were Frank Comerford, NBCU Local CRO and President of Commercial Operations, and John Rouse, EVP of ABC Affiliate Relations at Disney Platform Distribution. Kathleen Kirby, a Partner at Wiley, is also among the honorees.

For over seventy years, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has served as a crucial support network, providing confidential financial assistance to over 1,000 radio and television broadcasters and their families across the United States who face severe financial difficulties. The foundation, supported by its Board of Directors, numerous volunteers, and many contributors, continues to offer aid to those in the broadcasting community in need.