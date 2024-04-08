Portland Sports Radio Personality Mike Lynch Diagnosed With ALS

Portland Trail Blazers radio personality Mike Lynch has announced his retirement from broadcasting following his diagnosis with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The 34-year-old received the news in January after experiencing symptoms in October.

Lynch shared the news of his condition in a heartfelt social media announcement, stating, “Sadly, this means the end of my radio career. I am thankful for all of those who listened over the last 12 years. I am also thankful to The Fan and the Blazers for believing in me and helping me grow in my dream career.”

Prior to joining the Trail Blazers in 2022, Lynch spent more than a decade at Audacy Portland’s 1080 The Fan (KFXX).

“This has been really difficult for me, I am devastated and overwhelmed. I appreciate if you reach out, but please be patient as it is hard to respond to everyone and I’m not always ready to talk about it,” Lynch continued.

Alongside his announcement, he posted a GoFundMe campaign, initiated by his partner Ashley Kenyon, with whom he shares two children. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control. The GoFundMe page explains that Lynch’s condition will require continuous care and specialized equipment to maintain his independence and quality of life.

Since Lynch’s post, the campaign has seen a surge of support, amassing more than $39,000 in donations as of Monday afternoon.

Lynch’s parents commented, “We would like to say thank you to everyone for the generous donations and outpouring of support. Our son is a very special person. We are very proud of him and it is heartwarming to see how many lives he has touched and inspired.”