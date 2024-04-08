Valerie Segraves Heads For Jersey Shore Mornings With The Boss

Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss (WWZY) is adding seasoned radio news vet Valerie Segraves as news anchor and reporter for Robby and Rochelle in the Morning. Segraves goes on-air on the Jersey Shore starting April 22nd.

Her career spans stints at CNN Radio and The Weather Channel, as well as her recent morning position at WEJZ in Jacksonville, FL. Segraves also has plenty of experience in nearby New York City from her previous roles at Z100 reporting traffic for the Z Morning Zoo and Elvis Duran. She has also reported for 1010 WINS.

In addition to her morning role, Segraves will deliver a midday report for The Boss and provide extra coverage for sister station The Breeze (WHTG-AM).

Expressing her excitement about returning to the Jersey Shore, Segraves stated, “My favorite thing about the shore, hands down, is the Boardwalk. And Springers Ice Cream! After all the summer rentals I had over the years, I’m so excited to be coming back. The Jersey Shore never leaves you, no matter where you may find yourself. Being on in the mornings with Robby and Rochelle feels like coming home.”

Press Communications VP of Programming Robby Bridges commented, “Valerie is a world-class talent and will be a really great addition to our team in the morning on The Boss.”