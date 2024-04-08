Manager Role Resonates With Charley Smith At Frequency

Charlie Smith has joined audio industry workflow automation and ad management provider Frequency as its new Technical Account Manager. In his role, Smith will provide technical assistance to clients, leading platform onboarding, training, and customer support.

Smith brings more than ten years of expertise in implementing media workflow and advertising monetization tools from his previous positions at Gannett, Triad Retail Media, Placements.io, and Operative.

Part of Smith’s duties will also deal with Frequency’s recent completion of its podcast workflow tools suite with the introduction of Production Automation.

Smith emphasized, “Frequency has been built around the mission of making day-to-day tasks easier and more efficient for audio teams. I view my role as a direct extension of that mission. As I collaborate with clients, my goal is to identify opportunities to enhance their experience and ensure users are taking full advantage of all the amazing toolsets and features at their fingertips.”

Frequency CEO Pete Jimison stated, “As a product-driven company, it is important for our team to remain customer-centric in everything we do. With extensive product experience and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Charlie will be integral in bringing product and client teams together to fuel better outcomes for our customers.”