Wade Lee Wades Into Deeper Responsibility At Austin’s KUT

Austin’s KUT and KUTX Public Media have announced the promotion of Wade Lee to the role of Assistant General Manager for Strategy, Engagement, and Development. In this new capacity, Lee will act as a strategic advisor to the General Manager, Debbie Hiott.

Having been a part of KUT and KUTX Public Media since 2014, Lee initially joined the development department, where he managed major giving and donor-related events. His experience also includes a stint with the Moody College of Communication development team before his tenure at the station.

He will lead the membership, development, marketing, and community engagement teams. This appointment fills the vacancy left by Sylvia Carson’s retirement in December.

Hiott remarked, “Wade will use data – coupled with an audience focus – to help manage strategic and operational improvements to align our public service with the needs of Central Texas. I look forward to working more closely with him to execute our strategic priorities and deepen cross-departmental collaboration in service to our community.”

Lee commented, “KUT and KUTX are among the very best public media services in the country. I’m honored and excited to help further advance the good work produced here.”