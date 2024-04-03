Marketron ROI Calculator Gets 2024 Update For Radio Sellers

Marketron has updated its ROI Calculator tool with new projections for the years 2024 through 2026. This free tool, originally debuted in 2022, is designed to help radio sellers accurately forecast their advertising revenue for both over-the-air and digital sales over the next three years.

By entering their revenue figures for 2023, users can utilize the ROI Calculator to generate revenue forecasts and compare their digital advertising performance with that of other stations in small, medium, or large markets.

The tool also allows for the creation of graphs for easy visualization of these benchmarks. After inputting their data, users have the option to download a comprehensive PDF report of their findings.

Marketron’s update provides valuable insights into how these stations perform in comparison to their peers in the digital advertising space.

The ROI Calculator is available for use on Marketron’s website.