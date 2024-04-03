Former American Idol Finalist Heads Home To Join Audacy Vegas

Former American Idol contestant and radio personality Mikalah Gordon is joining Audacy Las Vegas’ KLUC as co-host for The Chet Buchanan Show starting April 3. Returning to her hometown of Vegas, Gordon is moving from Audacy’s Channel Q in Los Angeles.

She worked with Channel Q’s The Morning Beat from the LGBTQ+ network’s launch in 2018 until all staff was let go at the end of 2022. Gordon started a podcast, So Funny It Hurts, following the end of the morning show.

An accomplished singer, Gordon was an Idol finalist on the show’s fourth season in 2005.

Chet Buchanan said, “Mikalah has been a friend for years. Her energy, creativity and positive vibes are truly made for mornings in Vegas.”

Gordon added, “Having grown up listening to KLUC and the Chet Buchanan Show, I couldn’t be more excited to join the winning team at 98.5 KLUC!”