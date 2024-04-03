PJ Kumanchik Takes Brand Manager Seat At Pittsburgh’s KDKA

PJ Kumanchik will be taking the Brand Manager position at Pittsburgh’s KDKA News Radio. Kumanchik is being raised from his previous role as the station’s News Manager to fill the leadership position left by Dave LaBrozzi’s retirement.

The Pittsburgh native has dedicated 35 years to Audacy, contributing in various roles across KDKA News Radio and 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM), including as News Producer and Editor, Morning Show Producer, and Program Director. He has also served as the Executive Producer for Pitt Panther Football broadcasts for nine years.

He began his career with Audacy as a part-time producer for The Big K Morning Show in 1989.

Audacy Pittsburgh Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “I first want to congratulate Dave on an incredible career. It has been a privilege to work with him over the past two years. We’re delighted to promote PJ, a mainstay at KDKA for the last 35 years. The trust he has built within our organization and with listeners and partners makes him a great fit to steward this iconic brand into the future as we grow on many levels.”

PJ Kumanchik commented, “I look forward to working with our leadership team, including Michael, to boost the momentum we have created at KDKA News Radio in the past couple of years. As the Voice of Pittsburgh, we will continue to provide news-driven talk that encourages interactions from our listeners.”