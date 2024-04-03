Alyssa Rose Heads Home To Cleveland For Mornings At Q104

Audacy Cleveland’s Q104 (WQAL) has announced Alyssa Rose as the new co-host for the Q Morning Show starting May 1. Rose will team up with Bill Ryan after hosting middays in San Diego on Audacy’s ALT 94.9 (KBZT) and weekends on 105.5 Triple M (WMMM).

Rose started in radio at Canton, OH, at WDJQ and has previously hosted a podcast with Ryan.

Audacy Cleveland Market Manager Tom Herschel said, “Alyssa has proven to be a valuable asset to Audacy. Her vibrant energy and wealth of experience make her the perfect addition to our lineup. Her history working with Bill will foster comfortable and compelling on-air chemistry, allowing the duo to deliver engaging content to our listeners each morning.”

Expressing her excitement, Alyssa Rose added, “I’m beyond thrilled to join Audacy’s incredible team in Cleveland! Being a part of the ‘Q Morning Show’ with Bill Ryan, in my hometown nonetheless, is an absolute dream come true. I’m looking forward to waking up ‘The Land’ every weekday.”