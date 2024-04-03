PRX Lifts Kuo To Content VP Role For Radio and Podcasts

Public radio distributor and publisher PRX has named Stephanie Kuo as Vice President of Content. Kuo, who has been with PRX since 2018 in content development and audio training, will be at the helm of the organization’s podcast and radio content strategies.

Before joining PRX, Kuo contributed her talents to Dallas-Ft. Worth NPR affiliate KERA as a reporter. She also played a vital role in the Texas Station Collaborative and produced content for Fordham University’s WFUV in New York. Kuo’s diverse background also includes co-creating the James Beard award-nominated podcast Racist Sandwich, exploring the intersections of food, gender, race, and class.

Kuo is tasked with overseeing the acquisition and maintenance of PRX’s distinguished collection of audio programs, which include a range of genres from in-depth storytelling and journalism to entertainment.

Additionally, she will manage PRX’s collaborations with a wide network of production partners, including independent creators, organizations, and public media stations nationwide.

Stephanie Kuo remarked, “I’ve had the privilege of growing at PRX as the organization evolves and expands to meet the dynamic content world we live in today. It’s been my dream to be in a position to help instill lasting impact and innovation in public media and audio, and I’m honored to now help fortify lasting partnerships and to deliver compelling content fueled by the creativity our production partners are known for.”