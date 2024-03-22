Sherman Kizart To Again Serve On FCC Equity & Diversity Council

Kizart Media Partners Founder and Managing Director Sherman Kizart has been named a member of the Federal Communications Commission’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council. The council aims to advance equity in digital communication services.

The CEDC will focus on facilitating the entrance of small businesses, including those owned by women and minorities, into the media and digital industries. Through collaboration and exchange of ideas, the CEDC plans to tackle challenges related to capital access, small business mentoring, upskilling, media ownership diversity, and procurement opportunities.

With a notable career in urban marketing and advisory roles with leading advocacy organizations, Kizart brings his experience at KMP to the committee. KMP,is known for organizing the Power of Urban Radio Forum in partnership with the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters. In addition, Kizart had prior experience as Senior Vice President and Director of Urban Sales at Interep.

He previously was appointed to the CEDC’s third iteration in 2021. First known as the Advisory Committee for Diversity and Digital Empowerment, the organization was originally chartered in 2017.

Kizart told Radio Ink, “Serving on the FCC’s CEDC is a unique opportunity to serve the Radio industry as it evolves and transforms for the future. I’m thankful and equally humbled that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is giving me an opportunity to serve on the Communication Equity and Diversity Council.”