Soledad O’Brien To Receive Third Annual LABF Insight Award

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has named broadcaster, author, and philanthropist Soledad O’Brien as the organization’s third Insight Award recipient. O’Brien’s resume includes work with CNN, MSNBC, National Geographic, BET, ABC, and CBS.

The LABF Insight Award is given to individuals or organizations who have significantly contributed to the public’s understanding of media’s role, operation, history, or impact through their artistic or journalistic endeavors. Past recipients include LeVar Burton and the iconic news program 60 Minutes.

O’Brien has also contributed to PBS NewsHour, HBO Real Sports, and co-anchored NBC’s Weekend Today. Her accomplishments continue into audio, including an iHeart podcast alongside Rob Reiner titled Who Killed JFK.

Beyond her professional achievements, O’Brien has made significant philanthropic contributions through the PowHerful Foundation, established in 2011 to support young women in their college endeavors and provide mentorship opportunities. The foundation’s regional mentoring conferences have impacted thousands of young women nationwide.

Her collaboration with prominent foundations like the Ford Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has led to the production of impactful documentaries focusing on critical issues such as hunger, race, and education.

Her accolades include four Emmy Awards, three George Foster Peabody Awards, four Gracie Awards, two Cine Awards, and an Alfred I. DuPont Award. In May 2023, her contributions to broadcasting were further recognized with her induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

The award presentation will take place during the NAB Show Welcome on April 15.

LABF Co-chairs Jack Goodman and Heidi Raphael commented, “Soledad O’Brien is an outstanding journalist and documentarian whose award-winning work represents the best of broadcasting. We are excited to honor Soledad with the Library of American Broadcasting’s Insight Award at NAB Show. This honor is well-deserved, and we look forward to celebrating her incredible work.”