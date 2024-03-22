Blast From The Past: Tom Watson, 1975

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Tom Watson during his stint at Toronto’s CHUM-AM in 1975 under the on-air name Chuck Morgan.

In CHUM’s promo material, it says the all-night host is, “almost worth developing insomnia for.”

Tom’s radio career has taken him around the world, working in Canada, Australia, and the UK. In the US, he worked for CBS, Clear Channel, Bonneville, and Cumulus, before becoming President of ACC Broadcast Consulting and Management.

Thanks, Tom! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.