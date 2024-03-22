Dwayne Johnson’s UFL To Get Full Season Coverage On SiriusXM

The United Football League has partnered with SiriusXM to broadcast its games nationwide, offering coverage of every game. The UFL, a merger of the XFL and USFL, is set to start its inaugural season on March 30 and will have games split between two SiriusXM channels.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners own a 50% stake in the UFL from their previous ownership of the XFL. The Fox Corporation owns the other half, through their stake in the USFL.

Games aired by FOX Sports will be available on SiriusXM’s FOX Sports Radio, and ESPN’s games will be featured on ESPN Xtra. Both channels are accessible to SiriusXM subscribers via satellite receivers and the SiriusXM app.

Television coverage will be spread across Fox, ABC, ESPN and FS1.

The UFL comprises eight teams based in cities across the Midwestern and the Southern United States, including Arlington, TX; Birmingham, AL; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; San Antonio, TX; Memphis, TN; St. Louis, MO; and Washington D.C.