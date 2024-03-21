Highway Crash Claims The Life Of A Wisconsin Radio Personality

Wisconsin radio is mourning the loss of Manitowoc personality Thomas Dernlan, known to listeners as Tom Craig, who died at age 66. The WOMT staple passed away following a vehicle accident on Tuesday morning near the Town of Little Suamico.

Starting his broadcasting career in 1977, Craig worked on-air and behind the scenes as a Program Director, Music Director, and more in Mississippi, Ohio, and Wisconsin. He spent the majority of his time at Seehafer Broadcasting’s WOMT and WCUB.

Despite a brief hiatus in the 1990s to pursue a career in education, Craig’s passion for radio led him back to the industry as WCUB’s news director in the mid-2010s. He continued to share his love for broadcasting with WOMT listeners until the very end.

In a statement, WOMT’s Damon Ryan remembered Craig as a “wonderful human being” who was always “very humble. Very kind.”

The crash that claimed Craig’s life also resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man from Oconto, the driver of a pickup truck involved in the accident. Craig’s wife, who was with him at the time, suffered injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Green Bay for treatment.