Audacy Is Radio’s Latest To Announce AI Podcast Initiative

Audacy is the latest radio company to announce the addition of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance contextual advertising in its podcasts. The technology is currently being used to transcribe and categorize podcast content.

By aligning shows and series into genres like business, entertainment, and sports, Audacy podcasts meet Interactive Advertising Bureau standards. The AI advancement also allows for the dynamic insertion of contextually relevant ads into podcasts, optimizing ad relevance.

iHeartMedia had already announced its adoption of AI technology for its podcast division. While the company currently uses a transcription process similar to Audacy, they plan to use AI to translate podcast audio for international audiences sometime in the second half of 2024, according to Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne.

Audacy’s Chief Revenue Officer Brian Benedik stated, “The promise of Audacy’s cross-platform audio campaigns to deliver unprecedented reach coupled with powerful precision targeting becomes even more pronounced with the integration of contextual podcast advertising into our Ad Tech stack.”

“Our clients are realizing better returns on their advertising investments and better outcomes for their business when they leverage our holistic audio strategies, which is why Audacy boasts one of the highest renewal rates in audio and digital media.”