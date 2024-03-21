Women to Watch: Heather Froglear, K-FROG Brand Manager

(By Charese Fruge’) Heather Froglear is currently the Brand Manager and Midday Host for K-FROG 95.1 in San Bernadino, CA, and PM Drive Host for Audacy sister station 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) in Seattle. She also hosts a Sunday morning syndicated show for Audacy country markets across the US, “90’s Country with Heather.”

Froglear got the bug for the business when she was very young. “As a little girl, I would memorize and recite TV commercials and my mom always said I’d get paid one day for flapping my gums,” she recalls. “Well, fast forward a few years and I enrolled at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, to start their television program with a media emphasis. My dad, who was in the Air Force at the time, received his final assignment out in Southern California, and I decided to move with my folks because I felt like I had a better shot doing TV being so close to Los Angeles. When I enrolled at Cal State I got bit by the radio bug and the rest is history!”

“I began my radio career in 1990 as a weekend overnight jock for a local rock station in Southern California, (KCAL-FM). I also assisted in the promotions department, and in the evenings did local screening for auditorium music tests for the station. I was also working on my Bachelor’s degree at Cal-State San Bernardino and programmed the campus radio station, Coyote Radio KSSB 106.3.”

“Upon graduating with a BA in Mass Communication in 1993, I was hired by Keymarket Communications to run the promotions department and do Middays at KOOJ-FM, sister station to KFRG. The goal of KOOJ at that time was to knock another country competitor off the air, and between KFRG and KOOJ, we accomplished that, disbanded KOOJ, and I was subsequently hired to do Middays on KFRG and run the promotions department. I handled promotions for 21 years and then added Music Director and Assistant Brand Manager to my titles. I was formally named the Brand Manager of KFRG in 2023.”

“So far, the most exciting thing I’ve ever been a part of in the industry is first and foremost, raising over $7 million for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, with our annual radiothon, now in its 23rd year,” says Froglear. “This hospital is very important to me, as they saved my daughter’s life when she was born, performing life-saving open heart surgery on her at 14 – days old. She’s now sixteen.”

“The second most exciting thing to happen to me over the years in the industry was being inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2021 in Nashville, and receiving the distinguished 2022 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award at Country Radio Seminar. Both incredible honors and ones that I will cherish forever.”

“Radio is not without challenges that’s for sure,” explains Froglear. “Over 30 years, we’ve seen a big shift in the evolution of music, and a big challenge will always be keeping our P1s happy through this ever-evolving genre. Another challenge is doing more with fewer people,” she adds. “Specifically, through the pandemic, we discovered that we could operate with fewer bodies in the building. Shows could be done remotely; sales could operate remotely. The radio business has become very streamlined, which requires people to wear multiple hats. But I’m very proud of the team I work with at K-FROG. The cream of the crop handles the workload with grace and exceptional content… strictly because they have the passion and zest for radio and for giving back to our community.”

“K-FROG is heavily involved in the community! We remain one of the most on-the-street stations in the market,” says Froglear. “And these aren’t necessarily ‘paid gigs.’ Each and every one of our airstaff has a cause or passion they believe in and will attend, emcee, participate in, or champion local events weekly. Golf tournaments, clean-up days at local shelters, candlelight vigils for community losses, etc. I’m so deeply proud of this team.”

“As the mother of a 16-year-old, I understand how difficult it can be to engage the younger generation with radio and continue to grow our audience,” says Froglear. “Recently, at a career fair we participated in, I was shocked to find out that so few high schoolers listen to the radio. They get everything through streaming, and if they do listen to the radio, it’s with their parents in the car. So, what does that mean for us? We have to be everywhere they are: social media, local events, fairs, schools, etc. And when they are listening in the car with their parents, we need to provide the best on-air content to give the younger generation a reason to come back for more. The content must be compelling both on and off-air.”

As far as engaging new and young talent to get involved in the radio business, Froglear has some advice for young Women who are looking to venture into what is still a male-dominated industry. “I can’t say that the road was easy for me as a woman in radio. It took a lot of grinding, learning, and working my way through every department possible. Back when Women were not PDs. But I would tell any young woman today, that if you want to work in radio, you need to be prepared to work. And work hard. Build your brand, engage on social media, and find your purpose. Sometimes, discovering yourself, your passions, and what matters to you first…. That’s when you know what you want your brand to be and who you truly are. Radio is an authentic medium. The most successful radio hosts are those who are authentically themselves both on and off-air. You are the connector to your audience.”

As for what keeps Froglear up at night, “Music logs!” she says. “Lol. It doesn’t necessarily keep me up at night, but I’m never not thinking about ways to improve our on-air product, stay fresh with current music, and manage a staff of incredible humans who also have life challenges.”

“I find balance with mine because I’m a list-maker! I know what needs to be done every day and I’m pretty darn efficient at prioritizing the day-to-day workload. I highly recommend making a daily list first thing in the morning and checking things off as you go.”

What’s next on Froglear’s big-picture list? “A #1 book for K-FROG in Southern California would be awesome, and we’re getting close!” she says. “And I look forward to helping my on-air staff achieve their goals this year at K-FROG, and so far we’re nominated for an ACM award for Large Market Station of the Year, and our PM Drive Host, Anthony, just received his first ACM nomination for Large Market Radio Personality! I’ve been so blessed to be here for 30 years… there is no greater gift than sharing what you know with your team and watching them blossom.”

Follow Heather on IG @Heatherfroglear and @Heatherfroglear on Facebook.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.