Nice ‘Ice’ Extension: Matty Hayes To Continue On Columbus’ Fan

Matty “Ice” Hayes, co-host of the midday sports talk show Rothman and Ice on Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) in Columbus, has committed to a multi-year extension. Hayes has been with The Fan for the past decade.

He also will continue to lead The Fan football pregame show every Saturday during the fall.

Hayes stated, “The Fan has been my home for 10 years and I’m very excited to continue working at a station that has been a part of my life for so long. Thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way, and I can’t wait for what’s next!”

Station Manager Cody Welling said, “Matt has been working extremely hard developing his broadcast talents…I’m happy that Columbus sports fans will be able to access Matt Hayes for years to come each weekday, and on college football gamedays.”

Program Director Matt Fishman added, “Matty is just scratching the surface of what he can do. I’m excited to continue to watch and listen to him grow here at The Fan.”