Brian Green Promoted As ST Radio Continues Reorganization

Sarkes Tarzian has named its Indianapolis General Sales Manager Brian Green as the new ST Radio Director of Sales. Green will helm sales and management efforts across ST Radio’s stations in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington. He will also steer ST Digital Solutions.

Green has previous radio sales management experience with Saga Communications and Schurz Communications in Champaign/Urbana, Lafayette, and Ft. Myers.

As ST Radio makes the announcement about Green, they also revealed other staff reorganizations at the broadcaster’s Ft. Wayne cluster. Ft. Wayne Director of Sales Bart Schacht has stepped away and a search for his replacement is underway. Meanwhile, the positions of production director and digital content manager, previously held by Steve Brelsford and Valerie Wallis, have been discontinued.

Zack Skyler, previously serving as a programming assistant at WGBJ, is now the station’s full Program Director.

In January, Sarkes Tarzian rebranded its six radio stations into the singular ST Radio, with company VP Brad Holtz taking the helm as Division President.

ST Radio President Brad Holtz said, “Brian has an outstanding track record in multi-market and cluster environments. WTTS experienced a record-breaking year in 2023 thanks to Brian’s skillful touch. His natural leadership ability coupled with his optimistic, forward-thinking style of management, make him the perfect choice for this important new role.”

Green commented, “I am very humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to expand my role within such a great company like Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. The chance to meet new challenges and be a bigger part of ST Radio and ST Digital is very exciting.”