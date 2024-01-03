Philadelphia Radio’s Pierre Robert Pens New WMMR Contract

93.3 WMMR will be enjoying a lot more of Pierre Robert for years to come, following a contract renewal with Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. Since joining WMMR in 1981, Pierre has become a midday staple at the station and a fixture in the community.

Off-air, Robert is an annual participant in the Aids Walk and supports Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

WMMR Program Director Bill Weston “Continuing Pierre’s relationship with the Philadelphia radio audience, into 2024 and years beyond is a gift for all this Christmas season and beyond. That fans and co-workers get to continue their friendship with the man who shares his beautiful voice and spirit on the radio every day- is the best present ever!”

Beasley Philadelphia Market Manager Joe Bell commented, “Pierre has been a huge part of the fabric of both WMMR and the Philadelphia market for over 40 years. It’s exciting to see this continue!”

Robert stated, “This is a very cool moment for me knowing I’ll be continuing this radio adventure on ‘MMR. Many thanks to Joe Bell, Bill Weston, and my amazing agent, Steve Mountain from Cornerstone Management for bringing this all together. To paraphrase the Grateful Dead: What a long, strange, and wonderful trip it’s been… and still is!”