The Rock Ropes Loper For Mornings In Nashville

iHeartMedia Nashville’s 105.9 The Rock (WNRQ) will have a new morning host come Monday, January 15. Jeremy Loper joins the station’s lineup after a decade of leading AM drive on North American Broadcasting Columbus’ 99.7 The Blitz (WRKZ).

Taking second chair for The Loper Show is Tim Battle, who has spent the past ten years on-air at The Rock.

WNRQ Program Director Jonathan Shuford stated, “Loper is 105.9 the Rock. He lives, eats, and breathes the rock lifestyle, has a deep knowledge of the format, is well-connected already in the Nashville community, and is full of ideas that are going to be a jolt of energy for our listeners.”

Loper shared, “I’m thrilled to be part of iHeartMedia Nashville and 105.9 The Rock! I’m ready to take my career to new heights in Nashville, a city that embraces creativity and pushes boundaries. Big shout out and gratitude to Jonathan Shuford, Gene Romano, Gator Harrison, Dan Endom, Brad Hardin, and the rest of the fantastic iHeartMedia team. Get ready to rock, Nashville!”