AE In ’19, Market President In ’24: iHeart Promotes Wittkopp

iHeartMedia Madison has announced the immediate appointment of Monica Wittkopp as Market President. Wittkopp’s journey with iHeartMedia began in 2019 as an Account Executive in Madison, followed by a promotion to Vice President of Sales in 2021.

Before Madison, she worked as an Account Executive at iHeart San Diego starting in 2016 after beginning her career at Univision.

Wittkopp will oversee the cluster’s seven stations, working with new SVP of Sales Dan Lenz and reporting to iHeart Wisconsin Metro President Jeff Tyler.

Tyler expressed “I have been nothing but impressed with Monica’s command of company goals and assets and the respect she has earned from every member of the iHeartMedia Madison team. She will be a valuable addition to the overall leadership team of iHeartMedia and a smart, creative partner for our advertising and vendor partners.”

Wittkopp added, “I am grateful to the leadership team at iHeartMedia for entrusting me with the Madison market. I have worked and learned from strong leadership teams in the San Diego, Madison, and Milwaukee markets, where many people helped prepare me for this opportunity. The iHeartMedia Madison team is dynamic, with incredible programming and talent! I am excited to step into this new role and look forward to cultivating stronger relationships with the greater Madison community.”