Longtime Baltimore AM Radio Anchor Dave Humphrey Passes

Former Baltimore AM host and Maryland government official Dave Humphrey passed away in Hilton Head, SC at the age of 80. Humphrey began his career in radio in his home state of Georgia at Savannah’s WSGA, WBYG, and WSAV.

He later moved to Arlington, VA’s WEAM and WAVA, before joining Baltimore’s WCBM-AM in 1968 where he become a news anchor for The Lee Case Show and executive director of WCBM’s Baltimore Colts football broadcasts.

When WCBM switched formats, Dave Humphrey moved to WLIF in 1985, taking up the role of news director for seven years. During his time at WLIF, Humphrey was an active member of the board of the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Humphrey continued as a prominent voice in Baltimore radio until his retirement in 2012.

In 1993, he was appointed as a public relations and communications director for the Maryland Department of General Services by Governor William Donald Schaefer. He continued to serve under Governors Parris Glendening, Robert Ehrlich, and Martin O’Malley.

Survived by his wife of 44 years, Candace, Humphrey’s burial is planned at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.