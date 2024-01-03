FCC Fines Louisiana Broadcaster Over Tower Site Subterfuge

One Baton Rouge broadcaster is facing a five-figure penalty from the Federal Communications Commission over unauthorized changes in the station’s antenna system and inaccurate certifications.

The FCC Media Bureau has imposed a $12,500 fine on Crocodile Broadcasting Corp., licensee of KGLA-AM and FM translator W234DH.

The violations originated from Crocodile’s construction of a new FM translator that deviated from the authorized specifications. CBC replaced a damaged directional antenna with an omnidirectional one, lowered its height, and reduced power without proper authorization, aiming to avoid interference.

Initially, Crocodile contested the fine and reporting requirements proposed by the Bureau, claiming it was unaware of the unauthorized construction due to a lack of communication from its consulting engineer. However, the Bureau maintains that CBC willfully operated the station with unauthorized settings and held them responsible for their contractor’s actions, upholding the forfeiture.

This isn’t CBC’s first clash with the Media Bureau. In 2020, the corporation entered into a Consent Decree over online political file violations.