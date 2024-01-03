In North Carolina, iHeart Greensboro Rallies For Kids In Need

For the first time since the pandemic, iHeartMedia Greensboro, NC hosted its Radio Rally for Kids, benefitting Brenner Children’s Hospital. Hosted by Mix 99.5 (WMAG) and Hits 100.3 (WMKS), the event was broadcast live from the hospital’s music therapy space.

The 2023 Radio Rally for Kids raised $110,726, contributing to the hospital’s ability to offer specialized programs, advanced medical equipment, and research for children’s illnesses.

iHeartMedia Greensboro Market President Kellie Holeman said “It’s an honor to broadcast the Brenner message to the listeners in the Triad. This community is very generous and our listeners and advertisers responded so positively to the need of the children and their families.”

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Chief Philanthropy Officer and VP Lisa Marshall remarked, “‘Rally for Kids’ is a celebration of resilience, compassion, and the unwavering support our community provides to Brenner Children’s Hospital. Especially during the holiday season, the spirit of giving to others is magnified. The event serves as a poignant reminder of the joy that comes from selfless acts of kindness and the profound impact, we can have on those in need. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”