Spotify Announces Release Date For New Trevor Noah Podcast

Spotify has released more details on Emmy Award-winner and comedian Trevor Noah’s new original podcast with the company. What Now? With Trevor Noah promises to deliver candid conversations as Noah will be joined by a diverse lineup of guests, including entertainers, CEOs, athletes, and thought leaders.

This new venture comes several months after Noah left Comedy Central’s The Daily Show after an eight-year stint and as Spotify tries to make its podcast arm profitable after a series of serious losses and layoffs in 2023.

Noah made the initial announcement about the $4 million deal back in June during a conversation with Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where the duo discussed the significance of engaging audiences through diverse platforms and using new technologies in the changing media environment.

What Now? With Trevor Noah is slated to premiere on Thursday, November 9, with new episodes being released weekly on Spotify and other podcast platforms.