Free AI-Driven Web Tool Promises To ‘Denoise’ Audio Recordings

Tackling the persistent issue of background noise in audio recording, music software developer Tape It has unveiled its AI-driven Denoiser. The web-based application is designed to automatically eliminate environmental and electrical noises, promising studio-quality output.

Accompanying the launch, Tape It also released an academic study. The research, which included a comprehensive scientific listening test, found that the Denoiser’s quality is on par with, or even surpasses, leading noise-reducing solutions that often involve complicated adjustments, software, and equipment.

The Denoiser will be showcased at the Audio Engineering Convention in New York from October 25 to 27 and is available for free on the Tape It website. The Denoiser tool will later be integrated into Tape It’s flagship iOS app, which is specifically aimed at helping musicians manage and record their musical ideas.