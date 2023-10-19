Disney Parks Cast Members Spill The Magic In New Podcast

A new podcast series, Keys to the Kingdom, is set to peel back the curtain on the lives of theme park employees, particularly those working at Disneyland. Co-hosted by Earios Podcast Network co-founder and former Disney Princess Amanda Lund, along with actor and former Disneyland Cast Member Matt Gourley, the eight-part series promises to offer rare insights into the enchanting yet often grueling world of theme park employment.

Listeners will hear firsthand accounts from both current and former staff at Disneyland and other major theme parks. From the glamour and challenges of being a “fuzzy character” to the physical and psychological tolls of maintaining a character’s facade, the podcast aims to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of working in “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

The series will feature notable guests such as Taran Killam, Scott Aukerman, and Sona Movsesian, making it a compelling listen for anyone curious about the efforts that go into creating magical experiences at theme parks. Keys to the Kingdom, produced by Earios in collaboration with Tradecraft Media, will be available across all podcast platforms, with bonus content provided on Acast+.