CBS and Paramount Revive The Fire For ‘Survivor’ Podcast

CBS and Paramount Audio’s On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast for its second season, set to debut on September 27. The podcast will air right after the 90-minute premiere of Survivor 45 on CBS and will also be available on Paramount+. Former Survivor castaway Rick Devens will join host and showrunner Jeff Probst and podcast producer Jay Wolff for this season.

The podcast aims to provide fans with an in-depth look at how Survivor is produced, with unique insights from different perspectives. Rick Devens, known from Survivor: Edge of Extinction, will offer views from a player’s standpoint. Jeff Probst will contribute a producer’s perspective, while Jay Wolff will speak as a long-time fan of the show. A new feature this season includes the release of exclusive Survivor clips on the show’s YouTube channel, with commentary provided by Probst exclusively on the podcast.

Probst commented, “The inspiration for On Fire was to give Survivor fans an even deeper connection to their favorite show by taking them inside the making of Survivor from the producer’s point of view. For season 2, we’re really excited to have Rick Devens add the player’s point of view. Devens is a fan favorite for a reason, and he offers interesting insight into each episode. I think fans are going to really enjoy him on the podcast!”

The podcast will be available on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.