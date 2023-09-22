‘The Sarah Silverman Podcast’ Signs With Lemonada Media

Lemonada Media, a prominent podcast network, is expanding its roster with the addition of The Sarah Silverman Podcast. Hosted by two-time Emmy-winning comedian Sarah Silverman, the new season is set to debut on October 19, featuring weekly episodes. The podcast covers a variety of topics, from politics to pop culture, and includes an interactive segment where fans can leave voicemails for Silverman to respond to.

Lemonada Media CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer expressed enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, “We’re so honored that Sarah and her team are bringing her hit podcast and engaged audience over to the Lemonada community.” Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer, also noted the sentimental value of the partnership, citing Silverman’s mentorship of her late brother Harris.

Silverman commented, “When life gives you lemons, make (a deal with) Lemonada. Can’t wait to start my new life with them!”

Since its 2019 launch, Lemonada Media has picked up other noteworthy series such as Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Blind Plea, and Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers.