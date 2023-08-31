Former Ed Stolz Stations To Hit The Auction Block In October

Four radio stations and three FM translators formerly owned by Ed Stolz’ Royce International Broadcasting have been scheduled for auction by the US Bankruptcy Court in the District of Nevada. The auctions are being managed by Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Trustee Michael Carmel on October 26.

The in-person auction will take place at the US Bankruptcy Court following approved bidding protocols. Interested bidders must qualify in advance to participate. The sale will include the stations and their related assets on an as-is, where-is basis.

The available stations for auction in Nevada are KFRH, KBET, and one affiliated FM translator in Las Vegas. In California, KRCK and two translators in Palm Springs are up for grabs alongside KREV in San Francisco.

As for the estimated value of the bidding, Radio Ink‘s sister publication RBR+TVBR revealed that VCY America, which was in the running to acquire the stations for $6 million before the sale fell through, has already put a reworked transaction in place that would enable it to obtain the FMs and Palm Desert translators at a reduced price of $4.5 million. Any bids for the signals must exceed the “stalking horse” bids from VCY America by at least $150,000.

Potential bidders should contact Michele Pori for access to the Trustee’s Due Diligence Room and adhere to the deadlines outlined in the Notice of Bid Procedures, Auction Date, & Sale Hearing. For additional information on the auction or sale process, Carmel and his counsel Talitha Gray Kozlowski are available for contact.