Jacobs Media To Present AQ5 Results In September Webinar

Radio’s on-air talent weigh in on the impact of AI, job challenges, and their passion for the industry in the upcoming presentation of Jacobs Media’s AQ5 findings. Fred Jacobs will unveil the full data of the air-talent questionnaire’s fifth edition in a free webinar on Wednesday, September 15 at 2p ET.

Registration is open here.

More than 500 current and former radio personalities, hosts, and producers across the US gave their thoughts on artificial intelligence’s current and future effects on radio to the multiple roles that on-air talent are juggling and whether they have a secondary source of income.

The survey, in collaboration with Don Anthony and Morning Show Boot Camp, aims to provide valuable insights to a wide range of industry stakeholders, including programmers, managers, owners, and those in digital and sales management.

Fred Jacobs told Radio Ink, “At a time when personality has never been more important to radio, these AQ studies help broadcasters get inside the heads of the people behind the mic. This year’s study is the fifth with great year-to-year trending, along with new questions about AI, emergency preparedness, side hustles, and radio station culture in post-pandemic America. Our 500 on-air hosts once again explain why they’re still pumped up and passionate about radio. We’re looking forward to a great turnout for this free webinar.”