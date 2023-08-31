Lewiston’s KRLC To Go Silent After Tower Site Lease Expires

McVey Entertainment Group’s KRLC Hometown Radio, broadcasting in Lewiston, ID since 1935, will cease its operations on both 1350 AM and 93.1 FM frequencies. The company had acquired KRLC and other stations from Ida-Vend Broadcasting in 2021.

MEG Managing Partner Angie McVey cited the land lease expiration for the station’s tower as the primary reason. Relocating the 150-foot tower would be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming. Since Federal Communications Commission regulations prevent the AM and FM signals of KRLC from being separated, any attempts to continue broadcasts would be complicated.

The shutdown will not affect the company’s other stations. Some of KRLC’s content, including the show Opinion Please and Seattle Mariners baseball, will move to another MEG station, KOZE-AM. Longtime hosts like “Toe Tappin’” Tommy Tucker and Keith Warnock will be on hiatus.

McVey is exploring options for streaming KRLC Hometown Radio but has not confirmed any timeline.