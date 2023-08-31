EWU To Shutter Its College Station After 73 Years On Air

Eastern Washington University has revealed plans to shut down its long-standing radio station, KEWU, by the end of this year after 73 years of broadcasting. Originally launched as a freeform student station in 1950, KEWU transitioned in 1986 to feature a variety of jazz genres, from big band and swing to modern and smooth contemporary jazz. The station also served as a platform for local artists.

In its final days, KEWU will continue its regular jazz programming, culminating in a pre-recorded finale featuring the EWU Jazz Ensemble.

EWU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jonathan Anderson stated “KEWU has provided quality entertainment as well as classic and contemporary jazz to the Inland Northwest for nearly 74 years, and we are proud of that accomplishment. With how dynamically the media landscape is changing there will be new opportunities for the university to explore.”

The university is considering other options, including podcasting, for future endeavors.