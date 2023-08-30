YEA Network’s ‘Almost Pro’ Goes Under The USC Helmet

NIL advocates The TOMMY Group and YEA Networks are launching a new podcast series called Almost Pro: USC Football, offering an inside look into the world of NCAA college football. The series aims to provide a detailed account of the USC Trojans’ challenges, strategies, and victories as they strive for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Hosted by college football analyst Yogi Roth, the debut episode features USC Heisman Winner Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch, USC Cornerback L Simpson, and USC Defensive Lineman Keithian Deshun “Bear” Alexander. The podcast will also feature interviews with prominent USC alumni, current players, and celebrities, discussing the pressing issues of the football season.

“USC football players are often known for their recruiting rankings and plays made on the field, but underneath that are incredible stories of resilience, perseverance and humanity,” says Roth.

Almost Pro: USC Football is now live and will be releasing new episodes every Monday throughout the college football season.