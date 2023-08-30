Late Night Dream Team Assembles For Spotify’s ‘Strike Force Five’

As the writers’ strike continues, five of late-night television’s most prominent hosts — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver — are teaming up via podcast to help their staff. The unlikely alliance is under Spotify’s umbrella, with the first episode of Strike Force Five already available.

All revenue generated by the hosts from the podcast will be donated to the laid-off staff from their respective TV shows.

Discussions will include the intricacies of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, among other topics. The series is available on most major podcast platforms, and will feature a minimum of twelve episodes. Each episode will have a different host as the rotating moderator.

As part of the partnership, Strike Force Five is hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone and is exclusively backed by Spotify for sales.