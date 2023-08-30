Podcasting’s Neglect Of Younger Audience Could Spoil Growth

Even with podcast listening experiencing a surge, Edison Research has found the younger generation is still a largely untapped market for podcasters.

In its latest edition of the Infinite Dial, data shows that 50% of Millennials (ages 25-42) listen to podcasts weekly, compared to only 30% of Gen Z (ages 13-24) and 23% of Generation Alpha (ages 6-12).

If the podcast industry does not adequately targeted these younger audiences, it severely hinders potential for future growth. At Podcast Movement 2024, Edison Senior Director of Research Gabriel Soto emphasized that early exposure to podcasts can lead to long-term affinity for the medium.

The Gen-Z Podcast Listener Report by Edison Research and SXM Media supports this, revealing that Gen Z listeners who started young spend three hours more per week on podcasts than those who started later.

Given that childhood experiences often define media preferences, the podcast industry has an opportunity to influence its future by capturing the attention of younger generations today.