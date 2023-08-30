Libsyn Teams With NYU On Podcast Education, Starts LibsynEDU

Podcast platform Libsyn is initiating a fellowship for students in the Podcasting and Audio Reportage master’s program at NYU’s Journalism Institute. The fellow will be selected by NYU Arts & Science faculty and will conduct original research in the Podcasting and Audio Reportage master’s program during the spring 2024 semester. The fellowship covers tuition, fees, and offers a stipend. Applications are due by November 1, 2023, with full details to be released by September 15.

Adding another layer to its educational endeavors, the company has unveiled LibsynEDU, a specialized educational program for aspiring podcasters. LibsynEDU aims to transform podcasting education by offering academic institutions discounted access to Libsyn’s suite of hosting and monetization tools.

The curriculum, developed by industry professionals, will cover a wide range of topics, from production and storytelling to audience engagement and monetization. The program will also facilitate interactions with leaders in the podcasting industry through guest lectures and on-campus events. In addition, LibsynEDU will offer essential tutorials on studio and recording equipment, along with access to up-to-date industry research.

NYU Director of the Podcasting and Audio Reportage concentration Ellen Horne said, “The Libsyn Fellowship has the potential to impact the field broadly. It’s an exciting opportunity for our students and provides a wonderful complement to the mission of our program to develop market-ready leaders who will expand the creative frontiers of the medium. This Fellowship is only the start of a fruitful relationship with Libsyn, longtime leaders in the podcasting industry.”

Libsyn Director of Marketing Operations Sarah Morio said, “We look forward to building on our NYU relationship for years to come, while also providing students worldwide with invaluable resources and opportunities to succeed in their podcasting journey.”

Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer John W. Gibbons added, “At Libsyn, we deeply value the educators’ and institutions’ crucial roles in shaping the minds of future generations. We recognize the significance of education and how it transforms lives. With this appreciation, we are proud to introduce LibsynEDU, our newest podcast educational program designed to support and empower educators and students in the podcasting space.”