Come Meet Everybody’s Favorite Program Director In Cincinnati

In his role as Andy Travis on WKRP in Cincinnati, Gary Sandy entertained the country and inspired thousands of people to enter the radio industry. Radio Ink honors his contribution with our first-ever Radio Wayne Influencer Award, presented at this year’s Radio Masters Sales Summit!

Before the award presentation, Gary will sit down for an intimate chat with former classmate George Wymer, a well-respected Dayton radio and television executive and personality. They’ll share some memories of their early days at their high school radio station and talk about how radio influenced Gary’s successful career in the years following his hallmark role.

The conversation precedes the Radio Wayne Awards presentation and the opening cocktail reception.

Born in Dayton, OH, Gary Sandy attended Wilmington College of Ohio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. His first professional role was in the daytime drama As the World Turns, but he’s best known for his role as program director Andy Travis. Sandy has performed in films, television shows, and in many Off-Broadway productions, most notably The Children’s Mass, produced by Sal Mineo, and made his Broadway debut in Saturday, Sunday, Monday, directed by Franco Zeffirelli. Gary has won awards for his work in live radio drama and continues to make theater appearances.

George Wymer is a broadcasting professional with an extensive track record that includes experience in sales, advertising, marketing, management, programming, and news. Over the years, he progressively advanced his career from news reporter and on-air personality to managerial positions and responsibilities in both radio and television. Another native Daytonian, George began his career at WING. Today he uses his deep understanding of broadcast to advise Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR clients on marketing.

This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!