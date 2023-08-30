Mike McCall Leaving EMF To Join Hope Media Group

Mike McCall is leaving his post as Chief Engagement Officer at Educational Media Foundation for a new role in Christian radio. He is bringing his 30-year background in donor development and special initiatives fundraising the the Houston-based Hope Media Group.

Prior to EMF, McCall worked in the higher education sector, leading donor engagement teams at the University of Colorado, Cal Poly/San Luis Obispo, and the University of Denver.

The move is the latest from the WayFM and Vida Unida operator to expand its management team, with the recent appointment of Tate Luck as Director of Audio Streaming and Jeff Evans as PD for the WayFM network.

Hope Media Group CEO and President Joe Paulo commented, “Mike has a reputation for being one of the best development leaders in the nation. More importantly, I love his heart for ministry and his passion for those who make it possible. His leadership and expertise will help broaden the impact of Hope Media Group in the lives of millions of people across the US and beyond.”

McCall added, “I have a great deal of respect for Joe Paulo and look forward to the opportunity to be a part of his senior leadership team. I also look forward to growing spiritually, learning how to reach more people for Jesus through Hope Media Group and building a donor engagement program that will sustain this great ministry into the future.”