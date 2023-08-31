How Do The Best National Sales Managers Tell Radio’s Story?

The Radio Wayne Awards honors the best of the best in radio sales. That’s why for our September 2023 issue of Radio Ink, we asked our finalists to provide insight into critical industry issues. Here is one question that we posed to our Stu Olds National Sales Manager finalists:

“What is the most effective way to “tell radio’s story” in a metric-driven national agency world?”

Here are some of the responses we received:

“Clients and buyers are overwhelmed with choices, not only between different mediums but also within the audio space. . .We use our personalities, the reach of the medium, and our ability to speak directly to our audience daily to form trust with our audience. Listeners tune in because our stations speak directly with them, relaying information that personally affects them.”

“Radio is still the most personal of all media. The connection radio makes with its core audience is still very much a one-on-one relationship. Listener stories regarding their interaction with clients and sharing client success stories are important tools we use to go above & beyond numbers & metrics.”

“Research shows that minorities gravitate to radio stations that are culturally relevant to them. So, instead of highlighting ratings and format differences, I discuss why it’s important to reach minorities in their cultural environment. I also highlight how radio is an important part of the lives of our listeners, bringing them the music, news, gossip, and entertainment relevant to them.”

