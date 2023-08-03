Audacy DC’s El Zol Radiothon Scores Big For St. Jude

Audacy Washington DC’s El Zol 107.9 (WLZL) has successfully raised $177,391 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the completion of their 2023 radiothon. This latest round of fundraising drives the total contribution by El Zol past the $2.2 million mark, in an ongoing endeavor to combat childhood cancer that began in 2016.

The radiothon, featuring interviews with local St. Jude cancer patients and their families, was held for thirteen hours om July 28. It featured on-air talent like Patricia De Lima, Joel Silva (Chepe), Nicky Silva, Rey Parker, Karen Vargas, DJ EZ, and Carlos Suncar who urged listeners to make donations.

Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Washington DC Ivy Savoy-Smith, lauded the continued partnership with St. Jude, saying, “Our staff, listeners, clients and the community love this radiothon and look forward to supporting it every year. We’re grateful for another successful year.”