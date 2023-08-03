CMG and KISS 104.1 Get School Supplies To Hundreds Of Kids

As Atlanta students prepare to return to school for the 2023-2024 academic year, Cox Media Group’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) distributed more than 500 backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.

The school supplies, donated by a local law firm, were handed out to families associated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta on July 22, and to the WSB-TV Stuff The Bus campaign benefiting The Children’s Restoration Network on July 29. The backpacks were tailored to suit various age groups, ensuring students across the Atlanta area have the necessary tools to prosper in their education.

Mabra Law Founder & Managing Partner Ronnie E. Mabra, Jr. said, “Atlanta is my home. The people of Atlanta are my family. The Mabra Law team and I are honored to give back to our Atlanta family by sponsoring Backpacks for Back to School with KISS 104.1, The Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta, and The Children’s Restoration Network providing local children with the tools they need to make the most of the upcoming school year.”

WALR Director of Branding and Programming Terri Avery added, “Serving the community is what it’s all about.”