It’s Not Too Late To Learn Matt Sunshine’s Top Radio Sales Habits

Did you miss our free webinar with Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine on “Essential Sales Habits of Top Performing Media Sales Reps”? No, you didn’t! Or at least you won’t, now that you can watch the event on-demand.

Join Matt and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats in a prelude to what you’ll experience at the Radio Masters Sales Summit. In this webinar, Sunshine unveils key habits crucial for excelling in new business development and boosting revenue performance. These strategies differentiate the top 1% of sellers from the rest, enhancing client relationships, increasing revenue, and promoting superior business operations that outshine the competition. Discover these results-driven strategies by watching the recording here or below.

This webinar also serves as a taste of the transformative insights attendees will glean at the Radio Masters Sales Summit in September. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders such as Roy Williams, Bernie Weiss, Jeffrey Hedquist, Paul Jacobs, and more.

Ready to expand your horizons and network with top industry professionals? Get your tickets today, still with early bird pricing for a limited time.