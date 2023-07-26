Brad White Is The Man For The PD Job At Denver’s KBCO

iHeartMedia has appointed Brad White as the new Program Director for Denver’s 97.3 KBCO. He steps into the spot after 38-year station veteran Scott Arbough left the post, retiring this past March.

White, who has been part of the iHeartMedia Denver team since 2003 and has served as the station’s APD, will also oversee the management of the Studio C Performance Studio and Studio C CD. His career began at Chicago’s 93.9 WLIT as a board operator, becoming Promotions Director for multiple stations all the way up to programming KBCO’s sister station 107.9.

iHeartMedia Rockies Region Programming SVP JoJo Turnbeaugh, expressed, “Brad White has been instrumental in the overall success of KBCO for the last decade and has been deserving of this move for a very long time. I can’t wait to see where he takes this award-winning station.”

White said, “I moved to Colorado over 20 years ago solely because I wanted to work with 97.3 KBCO and when I got the chance to work directly with KBCO in 2008, I immediately started to dream about being the Program Director of this legendary radio station. Scott Arbough helped coach me on what it takes to become the Program Director and now I’m ready to take this radio station back to being number one for the next 20+ years.”