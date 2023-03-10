Triple A Icon Arbough Announces Retirement

After 38 years at KBCO in Denver, Scott Arbough announced his retirement on Thursday. Arbough joined the iHeartMedia station in 1985, and served as PD for 23 years. During his tenure, he helped pioneer the modern Triple A format. Arbough’s last day is March 31.

Under his programming, KBCO was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame and nominated twice for Station of the Year for the NAB’s Marconi Awards. Arbough also produced the KBCO Studio C Charity CD series – raising money for organizations in Denver and Boulder.

“It has been an amazing journey and the thrill of a lifetime to be a part of KBCO for 38 years. I have been inspired by the extremely talented radio professionals who have dedicated their careers to creating this iconic radio station,” says Arbough. “I wish to thank each of them for their commitment to our community and for believing in our mission to create this unique and successful radio station. I begin the next phase of my life knowing that the team at KBCO will carry on for many years to come.”

“It’s been my privilege working with the true architect of the AAA format, and now it’s an honor helping you celebrate your retirement. To quote your great imaging, Scott Arbough, YOU ARE KBCO. Now hook up that camper and enjoy your retirement,” said JoJo Turnbeaugh, SVP of Programming for iHeartMedia Rocky Mountain Region.